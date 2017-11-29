Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Stymies Canucks with 23 saves

Halak stopped 23 of 25 shots in Tuesday's win over Vancouver.

That's back-to-back victories for Halak, who has looked great of late following three lackluster losses. The 32-year-old now owns a 7-5-0 record with a .904 save percentage. Halak has been sharing the crease with Thomas Greiss, but these consecutive victories should help increase his playing time in the near-future. He's been inconsistent, but the Islanders are playing very well right now and he makes for a decent fantasy play in the cage.