Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Stymies Preds with 28-save win

Halak turned away 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's win over the Predators.

Halak has now turned in three consecutive impressive showings after a rocky start to the season. He's expected to share the crease with Thomas Greiss this season, but his recent play certainly gives him the inside track on the coveted starting gig. The 32-year-old has shown in the past how valuable he can be when he catches fire, so take advantage of his recent play and use him well.