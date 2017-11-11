Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Surrenders five in loss to Big D
Halak saved just 24 of 29 shots during Friday's 5-0 loss to the Stars.
Dallas jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, and with a 5-0 lead heading into the final frame, the Stars allowed just four shots on goal. Clearly, this was a poor effort from the Islanders, so it's difficult to throw too much blame on Halak. However, the veteran Czech has now allowed three goals or more in eight of nine starts this season, so he's probably best viewed as a risky option in the majority of settings.
