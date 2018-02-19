Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Surrenders five in loss to Wild

Halak allowed five goals on 32 shots during Monday's 5-3 loss to Minnesota.

After a sterling 50-save shutout against the Rangers in his previous outing, this was a disappointing follow up from Halak. He's now played 23 of the past 27 games for the Islanders, and with Thomas Greiss (lower body) on injured reserve, the veteran Czech projects to remain busy. However, he's likely best viewed as a matchup-based option in the majority of fantasy settings. His 18-19-4 record, .911 save percentage and 3.22 GAA are mediocre marks.