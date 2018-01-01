Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Surrenders five through two periods

Halak allowed five goals on 35 shots through two periods of Sunday's 6-1 loss to Colorado.

Some of the blame for the poor outing can't fall on Halak's shoulders, as the Islanders allowed two power-play goals late in the second period, including one with a five-on-three disadvantage. However, this was also the seventh game through his past 14 starts with at least four goals or more allowed. With a .905 save percentage and 3.15 GAA, fantasy owners will want to be wary of blindly starting the veteran Czech, but if limited to favorable matchups, he's still capable of providing serviceable numbers.