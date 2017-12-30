Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Takes road loss against Jets

Halak saved 33 of 37 shots during Friday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Halak had won his previous two outings with two goals allowed in each, so this was a bit of a return to form for the veteran. With an 11-9-2 record, .907 save percentage and 3.01 GAA, he's hardly a go-to fantasy option. However, if owners are selective with Halak's matchups, he can provide serviceable numbers and especially help in the win column backstopping one of the league's best offenses.

