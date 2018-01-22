Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Tending twine Monday

Halak will defend the cage against the Coyotes on Monday.

Halak has allows four-plus goals in seven of his previous nine outings, which has negated his high-powered offense that is scoring 3.44 goals per game. As a result, the Slovak is just 3-6-0 with a .902 save percentage over that stretch. Perhaps a matchup with Arizona's woeful offense (2.35 goals per game) is just what the netminder needs to get his season back on track.