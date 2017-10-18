Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Tending twine Thursday
Halak will defend the cage against the Rangers on Thursday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Halak will be starting consecutive games for the Isles for the second time this season. Coach Doug Weight has been primarily using a goalie split, but the 32-year-old Halak may have the slight edge, considering he has started four of New York's six outings.
