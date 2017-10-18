Play

Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Tending twine Thursday

Halak will defend the cage against the Rangers on Thursday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Halak will be starting consecutive games for the Isles for the second time this season. Coach Doug Weight has been primarily using a goalie split, but the 32-year-old Halak may have the slight edge, considering he has started four of New York's six outings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories