Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Turns aside 46 shots in Saturday's win

Halak stopped 46 of 49 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

He kept the Islanders in the game through two periods despite facing a brutal 40 shots, then slammed the door on the Jackets once his offense mounted a comeback. It's the second time this season he's had to make more than 40 saves, both of which resulted in wins for Halak, and the 32-year-old will likely continue seeing a ton of rubber behind a porous Isles blue line.