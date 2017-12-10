Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Turns away 30 saves in loss

Halak made 30 saves in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Boston. He allowed two goals.

The 32-year-old Czech had a good game, but his individual stats have been squeamish this season -- he entered Saturday's contest with a 2.99 GAA and .903 save percentage. As a result, Halak is tough to recommend because of his disappointing ratios, but excellent goal support has enabled him and Thomas Greiss to deliver in the win column.