Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Turns away 30 saves in loss

Halak made 30 saves in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Boston. He allowed two goals.

The 32-year-old Czech had a good game, but his individual stats have been squeamish this season -- he entered Saturday's contest with a 2.99 GAA and .903 save percentage. As a result, Halak is tough to recommend because of his disappointing ratios, but excellent goal support has enabled him and Thomas Greiss to deliver in the win column.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories