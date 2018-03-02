Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Will start Friday
Halak will be between the pipes as the Islanders face off against the Canadiens on Friday.
Halak was also in net Wednesday as the Isles lost 3-1 to Montreal. He stopped 23 of 26 shots in that game, but it wasn't enough as the offense stalled. Halak will look to win for only the second time in his last eight starts Friday, as the Islanders desperately try to stay in the playoff hunt.
