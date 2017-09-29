Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Will start Friday
Halak will start for the Islanders on Friday in Buffalo.
Halak is in a battle with Thomas Greiss for the starting job to start the season for the Islanders. Coach Doug Weight has been playing it close to the vest and hasn't hinted as to who might be in the lead but has let it be known that he is not against going with a committee in net and riding the hot goaltender.
