Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Will start Thursday
Halak will start for the Islanders versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Cory Wright of the Islanders web site reports.
This is not a shock as Halak is likely to start most of the games for the Islanders in the near future until Thomas Greiss (lower body) returns from injured reserve. Halak only has two wins in his last seven starts and has given up 24 goals during those games but he is also the best of what the Islanders have to offer.
