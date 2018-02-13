Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Will start Tuesday
Halak will start for the Islanders on Tuesday versus Columbus.
Halak has a GAA of 3.23 and a save percentage of .908 this season, hardly numbers that will strike fear into the hearts of opposing teams, but it's not all his fault. The Islanders have allowed at least 30 shots against in 22 of their last 23 games and at least 35 in 19 of those games.
More News
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Stops 39 shots in losing effort•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets the nod Sunday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Earns relief win•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Struggles against Sabres•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 42 saves in OT loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...