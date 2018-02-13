Play

Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Will start Tuesday

Halak will start for the Islanders on Tuesday versus Columbus.

Halak has a GAA of 3.23 and a save percentage of .908 this season, hardly numbers that will strike fear into the hearts of opposing teams, but it's not all his fault. The Islanders have allowed at least 30 shots against in 22 of their last 23 games and at least 35 in 19 of those games.

