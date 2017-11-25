Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Will take shots in Ottawa
Halak will be in the crease as Saturday's road starter versus the Senators.
Halak will be pitted against the league's 10th-ranked offense at 3.10 goals per game, but then again, the Isles are second in that same category, so it wouldn't be surprising to see a barnburner unfold in this upcoming contest. The Czech backstop is 5-5-0 with a 3.14 GAA and .896 save percentage through 11 games this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Struggles once again Sunday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Stationed between pipes Sunday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Surrenders five in loss to Big D•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Between posts Friday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes only 15 saves in loss to Caps•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Making third straight start Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...