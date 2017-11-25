Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Will take shots in Ottawa

Halak will be in the crease as Saturday's road starter versus the Senators.

Halak will be pitted against the league's 10th-ranked offense at 3.10 goals per game, but then again, the Isles are second in that same category, so it wouldn't be surprising to see a barnburner unfold in this upcoming contest. The Czech backstop is 5-5-0 with a 3.14 GAA and .896 save percentage through 11 games this season.