Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Will try snapping losing streak Sunday
Halak will tend twine against the Devils on Sunday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Halak will look to end a four-game losing streak where he has posted a horrid .884 save percentage coupled with a 4.68 GAA. The Devils, who have lost four straight, won't make Halak's job any easier, though, as they have they have the eighth-ranked power play to match up with the Islanders' 30th-ranked penalty kill.
