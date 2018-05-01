Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Worst season of career
Halak finished a poor season with a 3.19 GAA and .908 save percentage.
The GAA was the highest he has posted in his NHL career and the save percentage was his lowest since 2012-13 when he only played in 16 games for the Blues. Halak has finished his four-year contract with the Islanders and although he has publicly stated that he would be open to a return to the team, his future likely belongs with a different organization and possibly as a veteran backup.
More News
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Continues success against Rangers•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Looking for season sweep against Rangers•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Snaps skid by beating Ottawa•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Likely to start Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Continues losing streak•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...