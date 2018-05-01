Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Worst season of career

Halak finished a poor season with a 3.19 GAA and .908 save percentage.

The GAA was the highest he has posted in his NHL career and the save percentage was his lowest since 2012-13 when he only played in 16 games for the Blues. Halak has finished his four-year contract with the Islanders and although he has publicly stated that he would be open to a return to the team, his future likely belongs with a different organization and possibly as a veteran backup.