Chimera recorded an assist during a 7-2 victory over the Rangers on Saturday.

Chimera got his name on the scoresheet with the last goal of the night, recording a primary assist on Cal Clutterbuck's snap shot. The tally broke a six game pointless streak for the 38-year-old -- tied for his second longest of the year -- and brought him up to nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 44 games this season. The veteran's production has certainly dropped from his 33 point effort last year, and since he plays on the fourth line receiving limited offensive opportunities, it's becoming more and more likely that he won't match the mark from 2016-17.