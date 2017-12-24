Islanders' Jason Chimera: Only seven points this season
Chimera has one goal, six assists, and is a minus-2 in 36 games so far this season.
Chimera started off slow last season as well before finishing with 20 goals and 33 points. He plays on the fourth line in a checking role most nights so although his role is more of a defensive one, the team would still like to see him chip in more offensively. At 38 years of age an in the last year of his contract, it's likely that Chimera is playing his last season for the Isles.
