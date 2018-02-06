Chimera pitched in an assist during a 5-4 overtime loss to Nashville on Monday.

The tally brought Chimera up to two assists in his last 10 games, and since he's skating on the third line averaging 11:25 of ice time, it's unlikely he picks up his pace anytime soon -- especially since he doesn't appear on the power-play. After notching 20 goals each of the last two seasons, the 38-year-old has only found the twine twice this season, and his nine assists bring his point total to just 11. His shooting percentage of three has to pick up eventually, but he's just not filling the statsheet like he did in 2016-17.