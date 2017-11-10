Chimera hasn't registered a point in his last 12 games and only has two assists and zero goals for the entire season.

It's no wonder why many are wondering why Chimera is still a mainstay in the Islanders lineup. The 38-year old forward is in the last year of his contract but one has to believe that sooner or later the Isles will bench the veteran forward for a wing who can provide more offense to the third line. This could happen as soon as the organization believes Joshua Ho-Sang is ready to return to the big club.