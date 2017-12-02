Islanders' Jason Chimera: Scores first goal of campaign
Chimera finally lit the lamp and added an assist in a 6-5 loss to Ottawa on Friday.
Chimera hasn't contributed much of anything in fantasy value this year, putting up just five points the entire season to date. Considering that he's now at three points through his past 22 games after this outburst, his potential is minimal at best.
