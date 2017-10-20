Islanders' Jason Chimera: Still waiting for first goal
Chimera only has two assists in six games for the Isles so far this season.
The 38-year old wing could eventually lose playing time once Alan Quine (upper body) and/or Shane Prince (ankle) return from injured reserve if he doesn't start to produce. Chimera is on the team to provide veteran influence to the younger forwards but the Isles still need him to produce offensively or he will be watching games from the press box.
