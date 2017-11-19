Chimera recorded an assist during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

The 38-year-old winger is definitely starting to show his age as he now has just three assists in 19 games after recording 20-goal, 30+ point campaigns in the last two years. Chimera's best days are clearly behind him, and his fantasy value is limited to all but the deepest of leagues.

