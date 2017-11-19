Islanders' Jason Chimera: Tallies assist Saturday
Chimera recorded an assist during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.
The 38-year-old winger is definitely starting to show his age as he now has just three assists in 19 games after recording 20-goal, 30+ point campaigns in the last two years. Chimera's best days are clearly behind him, and his fantasy value is limited to all but the deepest of leagues.
More News
-
Islanders' Jason Chimera: Scoreless in last 12 games•
-
Islanders' Jason Chimera: Still waiting for first goal•
-
Islanders' Jason Chimera: Could be sent to desert•
-
Islanders' Jason Chimera: Hits 20-goal plateau for third time•
-
Islanders' Jason Chimera: Lights lamp Sunday•
-
Islanders' Jason Chimera: Tallies 12th goal in win over Flyers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...