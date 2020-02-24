Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Acquired via trade
Pageau was brought in by the Islanders from the Senators on Monday in a swap for a 2020 first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2022 third-round pick, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
WIth 24 goals and 16 helpers in 60 games this year, Pageau was one of the top targets on the market and will be headed for Long Island. The center could challenge Brock Nelson for a spot on the second line and could even push for a first-line role. In addition, Pageau should be in the mix for the No. 1 power-play unit where he notched nine of his 40 points this year.
