Pageau collected two assists and two shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over Philadelphia. He also had a pair of hits and was plus-2.

Pageau drew the secondary helper on Oliver Wahlstrom's game-tying goal early in the third period, then he set up Anthony Beauvillier's game-winner in overtime. It was Pageau's first multi-point performance since Feb. 16. The 28-year-old has picked up three points over his last two games and now has 20 on the season.