Pageau notched three even-strength assists and a plus-2 rating Tuesday in a 7-6 overtime loss to Nashville.

Pageau assisted on both of Simon Holmstrom's goals and also helped out on Maxim Tsyplakov's ninth goal of the season in this frenetic matchup. This was Pageau's first multi-point effort since March 8 versus San Jose, which was also a three-point outburst. Pageau has been a decent depth contributor in 2024-25 -- the right-shot center has provided 13 goals, 41 points, 117 shots on net, 136 hits and a plus-8 rating over 74 appearances.