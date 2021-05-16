Pageau provided a goal and two assists in Sunday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Penguins in Game 1. He also added five shots and five hits.

Pageau pulled the Islanders even at 2-2 just 3:33 into the final period, going top shelf on Pittsburgh netminder Tristan Jarry. Pageau also picked up assists on both of Kyle Palmieri's goals, including the overtime winner. It all added up to a three-point matinee for the veteran center, who had brought a seven-game point drought into the postseason.