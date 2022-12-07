Pageau scored a third-period goal during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the visiting Blues.

Pageau scored at 15:04 of the third period Tuesday, pulling the Islanders to within 5-4. The 30-year-old's seventh goal this season was his first in five games. Pageau, who recorded two shots, converted 21 seconds after Hudson Fasching's goal, but that was as close as Islanders would come. The third-line center recorded a minus-2 rating for the second time in three outings.