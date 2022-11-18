Pageau scored a goal and drew an assist during Thursday's 5-4 loss to the host Predators.

Pageau, who connected on just one tally during his opening 16 outings this season, has collected markers during back-to-back outings. On Thursday, Pageau slam-dunked a no-look pass from Anders Lee with 4:21 remaining, creating the final margin. The 30-year-old center delivered a game-high six hits and added two shots. Despite the loss, the Islanders have captured four of their past six games.