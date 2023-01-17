Pageau produced an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Pageau is in a six-game goal drought, but he's managed three assists in that span. The 30-year-old center also failed to record a hit for the first time since Dec. 19. He's at 10 goals, 16 helpers, 81 shots on net, 125 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 45 contests overall.