Pageau scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-1 win over Buffalo. He also won 10 of 17 faceoffs (58.8 percent).

Pageau extended New York's lead to 2-0 with 1:39 left in the first period, driving wide along the right side and picking the short-side corner from the faceoff circle. After finding the back of the net just once in his first 11 games, Pageau has since erupted for four goals in the last three contests.