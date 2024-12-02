Pageau (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against Montreal, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Pageau has missed the last two games due to a lower-body injury, and the Islanders want to see how he feels in the hours leading up to Tuesday's puck drop before determining his status. The 31-year-old has made 23 appearances to begin the year, racking up five goals, 10 points, 48 hits and 17 blocked shots while averaging 17:47 of ice time.