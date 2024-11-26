Pageau posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.
The helper was Pageau's first point in five games, though the Islanders have scored just nine times in that span. The 32-year-old remains in a top-line role as the team awaits the returns of Anthony Duclair (leg) and Mathew Barzal (upper body). Pageau has produced 10 points, 39 shots on net, 47 hits and a minus-2 rating across 22 appearances and offers some upside as a depth forward in fantasy.
