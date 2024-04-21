Pageau (lower body) could be a game-time decision for Game 2 against Carolina on Monday, Sean Roarke of NHL.com reports.

Pageau missed Game 1 after suffering a lower-body injury early in the Islanders' regular-season finale against Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The 31-year-old forward had 11 goals and 33 points this season in a middle-six role. If Pageau ultimately can't suit up, Simon Holmstrom would likely remain in the lineup.