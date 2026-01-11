Pageau scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

The Islanders' first goal was officially an own goal by the Wild, with Pageau getting the credit for the last touch. It was his first goal since Nov. 13 versus the Golden Knights, and he's logged just four helpers over 19 contests between tallies. The veteran center is up to seven goals, 17 points, 37 shots on net, 50 hits, 38 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 37 appearances. Pageau is playing on the third line, and while he can chip in some depth scoring, he's far from a reliable player in fantasy.