Pageau recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Pageau has three points over his last five games, an improvement compared to a stretch in which he had one goal across 11 outings. The center set up Noah Dobson's opening tally in the first period. Pageau remains on the third line with the Islanders' forward group at nearly full health. The 31-year-old has managed 21 points, 63 shots on net, 109 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 51 outings, seeing time in all situations.