Pageau notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

This was Pageau's second game back after missing eight with an upper-body injury. The 33-year-old has returned to a middle-six role, but he may be in line for more minutes if Bo Horvat (lower body) misses time after exiting Thursday's game. Pageau has produced 13 points, 26 shots on net, 36 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 24 appearances.