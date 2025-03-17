Pageau notched an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Pageau set up Simon Holmstrom's empty-net goal late in the third period to complete this comeback win. Over eight outings in March, Pageau has two goals and five assists. He's earned five of those points over five games since moving into a second-line role following the Islanders' trade of Brock Nelson to the Avalanche. Pageau is up to 35 points, 104 shots on net, 130 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 63 appearances this season.