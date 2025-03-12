Pageau notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Pageau set up an Anders Lee goal in the second period. with four points over three games during the Islanders' road trip through California, Pageau has settled in nicely as the second-line center following the Brock Nelson trade. The 32-year-old Pageau is up to 12 goals, 22 assists, 101 shots on net, 127 hits and a plus-11 rating across 61 appearances this season. His scoring output is nearly identical to his 33-point effort of 82 regular-season contests a year ago, so Pageau should have a chance to reach the 40-point mark for the fourth time in his career.