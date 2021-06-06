Pageau scored an empty-net goal on four shots, doled out two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4.

Pageau tallied with less than three seconds left in the third period. The 28-year-old continues to shine in the playoffs with three goals and seven helpers through 10 games. He's added 27 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-7 rating in an all-situations role.