Pageau scored a pair of goals and added eight hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Pageau's first goal put the Islanders up 2-1 in the second period, and it came on a power play. He also added an empty-netter in the third, which was officially a shorthanded goal. The center has eight power-play points and a pair of shorthanded goals through 39 contests this season. He's at 23 points, 73 shots on net, 106 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating while playing big minutes compared to what would be expected of a third-liner. Tuesday was his third multi-point effort in the last eight games.