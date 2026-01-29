Pageau scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Pageau has four goals and two assists over his last six outings. The 33-year-old center can find bursts of offense at times, so he's worth considering in deeper fantasy formats. Overall, he's at 11 goals, 23 points, 47 shots on net, 62 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 45 games.