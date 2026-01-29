Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Earns one of each Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pageau scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
Pageau has four goals and two assists over his last six outings. The 33-year-old center can find bursts of offense at times, so he's worth considering in deeper fantasy formats. Overall, he's at 11 goals, 23 points, 47 shots on net, 62 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 45 games.
More News
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Tickles twine twice in win•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Lights lamp in Saturday's loss•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Credited with goal•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Deals helper Thursday•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Set to return from UBI•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Remains day-to-day•