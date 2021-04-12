Pageau scored a goal two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Pageau scored in the first period to end his seven-game point streak while giving the Islanders a 2-0 lead. The 28-year-old center can be streaky at times, so fantasy managers will hope this is the beginning of a hot stretch. He's produced 12 goals, 24 points, 63 shots on net, 85 hits and a plus-6 rating in 41 outings this year.