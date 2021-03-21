Pageau scored a power-play goal on two shots and notched three hits Saturday in a 6-1 win over Philadelphia.

Pageau sent a puck to point and headed to net, where he swatted home a loose biscuit to open the scoring 6:11 into the game. The goal, Pageau's first during the month of March, snapped his nine-game drought and was his first point in the last five.

