Pageau recorded two goals and two assists in Friday's 5-1 victory over Washington.

After opening the scoring in the second period, Pageau picked up three points in the final frame, setting up a pair of Julien Gauthier goals before extending the Islanders' lead to 5-0 with a second tally, doubling his season total. The 31-year-old Pageau had gone eight games without a goal prior to Thursday's contest, recording just three assists in that span. He's up to four goals and 17 points through 35 games in a middle-six role this year.