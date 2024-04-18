Pageau (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's game versus the Penguins after sustaining an injury in the first period, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

The Islanders are likely taking a cautious approach with the two-way center in the last game before the postseason. Pageau will wrap up the regular season with 33 points while playing in all 82 games for the first time since 2016-17.