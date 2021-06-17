Pageau (undisclosed) is slated to play in Thursday's Game 3 clash with the Lightning, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

In 14 postseason contests, Pageau has garnered three goals and 10 helpers, including two power-play points but it seems clear he is playing through an injury at this point, which could slow his offensive production. As such, fantasy players may want to look for alternative options among the Islanders' forward complement, including linemate Kyle Palmieri.