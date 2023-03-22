Pageau registered two assists in the Islanders' 7-2 victory over Toronto on Tuesday.

Pageau missed 12 straight games due to an upper-body injury, but he's been making up for lost time since returning March 14 by providing two goals and six points over his last four contests. The 30-year-old is up to 12 goals and 35 points in 60 outings this season. He's just four points shy of his 2021-22 total despite playing in 17 fewer games.