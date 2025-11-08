Pageau scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the wild.

Pageau has chipped in decent offense with three points and six shots over his last four games. The 32-year-old remains firmly in a third-line role without power-play time, so his contributions will be fairly modest. Overall, he has four goals, four assists, 16 shots on net, 23 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across 14 contests.